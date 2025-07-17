Marvel’s Blade Leak Reveals How Much Xbox Is Spending on the Game

Details on Marvel’s Blade have been pretty slim since the game was announced back in 2023, but some interesting information has now leaked online. The budget for the upcoming Xbox game has been obtained from a report through the government of France (via Timur222 on X/Twitter). The report breaks down tax credit information for various development teams based in France, including Arkane Studios, Ubisoft, and Quantic Dream. According to that report, Marvel’s Blade has “a budget of more than 94 million euros,” which translates to more than $109 million in U.S. dollars.

Unfortunately, that report does not offer any additional information about the game, or the current trajectory of the project. However, it does offer an interesting window into development costs compared to past Arkane games. The report also offers some perspective on how the government of France approaches tax credits for video game development and ballooning costs associated with AAA game development.

Hopefully all of this investment will result in a good game. For decades, Blade was a relatively minor character for Marvel, but the movie trilogy starring Wesley Snipes helped propel the character in terms of name recognition. Blade has appeared in a number of video games over the years, but this is the character’s first starring role since the tie-in games based on those movies. More recently, Blade has been part of ensemble games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. The character will also be appearing as a playable character in Marvel Rivals later this season.

Xbox recently made the decision to cancel several games in development, while also closing multiple studios. There had been concerns that Marvel’s Blade might be among the games cancelled, but it remains in development at this time. There are a lot of concerns from Xbox fans that the game could suffer a fate similar to Perfect Dark and Everwild, but the game seems to be moving ahead. A release window has not been officially announced, but rumors suggest that the game is currently targeting November 2027. Full production reportedly began in 2024, so it’s not inconceivable that we could see Marvel’s Blade released in that window, or possibly even later.

Marvel’s Blade was announced prior to the start of Xbox’s multiplatform initiative. As a result, specific platforms are currently unknown. Given the game’s budget, and the fact that it’s based on a Marvel property, it would seem like the perfect title for Microsoft to bring to platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. However, given how far away the game seems to be, it might be a while before we learn any details about additional platforms. Hopefully we do get a status update on the game before too long, as it could be one of the most interesting games currently in the works at Xbox.

