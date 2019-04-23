‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Evans Nearly Botched His Signature in Cement

Chris Evans may be charming, handsome, and a damn-near perfect Captain America, but one thing he isn’t great at? Spelling his name, apparently. Okay, okay, that’s harsh. But the Avengers: Endgame star joined his co-stars from the film in getting their hands and signatures in cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The hands went off without a hitch, but Evans seemingly misjudged how much space he would need to clearly print his name, resulting in a comical “Chris Evan” with the S on a line below, as seen in the tweet below. Luckily for the First Avenger, the Chinese Theatre apparently gave him a do-over, allowing him the opportunity to display a more “cleaned up” version, kind of like Cap shaving off his beard.

The “do-over” seems particularly appropriate, given that the premise of Evans’s latest blockbuster is that the Avengers are hoping to snatch the Infinity Gauntlet away from Thanos and undo the damage he did to Earth (or was it the universe?) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. With half of their number depleted, the remaining Avengers, Avengers reserves, and Guardians of the Galaxy are coming together with Captain Marvel to take the fight to Thanos in what will be the grand finale to 11 years of Marvel movies that have retroactively been dubbed the “Infinity Saga.” We assume it will not be as simple as just walking up to him and taking his lunch money because Brie Larson can beat Josh Brolin at the slap game, so cosmic hijinks are on the menu for later this week.

When you try your best but you don’t succeed: pic.twitter.com/tqdM4yw4RH — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 23, 2019

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

You can read Davis’ full review here. We’ve also compiled some other critics reviews here.

It’s apparent the movie will be both a hit with critics and fans alike. Latest reports indicate that Avengers: Endgame could end up making $1 billion worldwide its opening weekend, dwarfing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

