Kevin Smith Reacts to New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage

Marvel Studios released a TV spot with new footage from Avengers: Endgame during last night’s Super Bowl. Director and professional superfan Kevin Smith has offered his reaction ot the footage.

Smith echoes Captain America’s voiceover from the spot.

“I haven’t moved on either,” Smith tweeted. “Please use that shield to smash Thanos in his chin-nuts and then bring ’em all back from the Snap, Cap! And don’t worry: Captain Marvel is on her way…”

I haven’t moved on either. Please use that shield to smash Thanos in his chin-nuts and then bring ‘em all back from the Snap, Cap! And don’t worry: @captainmarvel is on her way… //t.co/ceuPPEDjU4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 4, 2019

Captain Marvel had its own TV spot during the Super Bowl. Some think Captain Marvel may have been edited out of the Endgame TV spot as well or is possibly hovering just out of frame.

By “that shield,” Smith is referring to the shield that Captain America seems to reclaim in the TV spot. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will remember that Howard Stark created Captain America’s shield out of Vibranium. Cap took up the shield when he was unfrozen in the 21st century. After Captain America and Iron Man had a falling out in Captain America: Civil War, Iron man reclaimed the shield, telling Cap that it didn’t belong to him.

In Avengers: Infinity War, it was revealed that Cap has been operating underground without the shield. When he went to Wakanda to fight Thanos’ forces, Black Panther gave Captain America a new shield of Wakandan design.

That fight didn’t end the way Cap would have liked. Thanos used the Infinity Stones to snap away half of all life in the universe. In Avengers: Endgame, it seems that either Captain America and Iron Man have put their differences aside and Iron Man has returned the shield to Cap, or the Avengers believe Iron Man died in space and Cap has taken it upon himself to reclaim the shield.

Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment was a surprising cliffhanger in Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he is quite pleased with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.