5 Best Jeph Loeb Marvel Comics

Jeph Loeb is an absolutely legendary writer. He’s penned some of the most entertaining and deeply human comic books that will ever be printed, from the thrilling mysteries of Batman: The Long Halloween to the heartwarming coming-of-age story in Superman: For All Seasons. Loeb has set and broken records that many can’t imagine, and has more than earned his place in the comic book hall of fame with his incredible career. He’s still writing to this very day, and while he’s best known for his work at DC, he’s also contributed a huge catalogue to Marvel’s mythos, which is our focus for today.

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We’re going to take a look at five of Jeph Loeb’s greatest comics that Marvel has ever published. This is a very long list with a whole lot of great hits, so unfortunately, not everything could make the cut. Before we get into it, some of the honorable mentions include Captain America: White and Loeb’s run on Hulk (2008), which introduced audiences to the now-iconic Red Hulk. Be sure to let us know what your favorite Loeb works are in the comments below. Without further ado, let’s leap into Loeb’s Marvel masterpieces.

5) Wolverine & Gambit: Victims

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This was created by the masterful team of Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale, whose work makes up the majority of this list. This is one of their earlier works and definitely one of their more underrated ones, but I think it still holds up. Gambit hears of the death of an old friend in London and goes to investigate, only to find the occasionally feral Wolverine the prime suspect with no alibi. This book is all about their unlikely friendship, the trust they’re forced to place in each other, and how love always finds its way into even the hardest hearts. It’s short, sweet, to the point, and chock full of mind-bending mysteries, so there’s really too much to love.

4) Nova (2013) #1–5

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This book was part of the Marvel NOW! initiative, and it introduced us to a new Nova to wear the helm, Sam Alexander. His dad always told him stories about the Nova Corps, but Sam never believed his perpetually drunk and irresponsible dad until he went missing and left him a helmet that let its wearer reach the stars. This is a story all about a son learning to reconcile his complicated feelings about his dad and learning to see him in a new light. It’s a personal story made all the more intimate by the fact that Loeb named Sam after his own deceased son. It’s a feel-good family story with space action and growth. There’s not much new here, but it’s done in an incredible way.

3) Hulk: Gray

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Now we’re in the real meat of Loeb’s work. This six-issue miniseries is part of Loeb and Sale’s legendary Color Series. This comic was narrated by Bruce and Leonard Samson on Bruce and Betty’s anniversary, set after her death, while they discussed the Hulk’s first days. It’s a riveting tale that gets to the heart of the dynamic between Bruce and Ross that colored their entire relationship. They are two men who are as familiar as they are different, both filled with a monstrous rage. Bruce is an unreliable narrator, but even his exaggerations give incredible insight into who he is and what makes the Hulk tick. Definitely one of my favorite Hulk comics, without question.

2) Daredevil: Yellow

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Another in the Color Series, this comic is all about Matt Murdock’s love for his father and Karen Page. Matt was in a deep depression when Foggy suggested writing Karen a letter. In it, he detailed his history, the sense of justice that demanded he become Daredevil, and how much Karen helped him along that journey. Matt started to avenge his father, but Daredevil became something more, and in that same way, Karen pushed him along that path. She is the one who first called him the Man Without Fear and inspired him to wear red instead of yellow. She helped Matt become a hero for himself, and this story, focusing on Matt’s deep and tortured heart, is a fantastic way to experience that origin.

1) Spider-Man: Blue

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The greatest of the Color Series, Spider-Man: Blue, is a recording Peter made, talking to Gwen about how they fell in love. It reimagines and ties together Peter’s earliest college days, not just detailing how he fell for Gwen, but how the rest of his extended cast grew as well. This is the story of how Peter and Harry became best friends, how Flash was inspired to join the army, and how the two most important women in Peter’s life, Gwen and MJ, each impacted him in such different but important ways. Gwen was the catalyst for every great thing in Peter’s life, and MJ and Peter owe her so much. They’re who they are today because of Gwen, and this story is a fantastic exploration of grief, love, and growth.

Which of Jeph Loeb’s Marvel works is your favorite? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!