10 Most Unkillable Marvel Supervillains, Ranked

In Marvel Comics, death is practically meaningless. Many people may ask why superheroes don’t just kill their enemies, but unfortunately, it’s often easier said than done. While most popular characters will rise from the grave thanks to plot armor and executive meddling, some supervillains don’t need outside help to remain out of the grim reaper’s grasp. Marvel is full of maniacal mutants and deities who have existed for centuries and have never lost their drive to conquer or kill everyone in their path. From possessing potent healing factors to being non-corporeal abstract entities, these Marvel villains will remain constant threats to the universe indefinitely.

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No matter how many times heroes let go of their restraints and fight to put these mad dogs down for good, these villains always have the means to cheat death. Even if every cell in their body is vaporized, these villains will always reform to strike fear across the cosmos.

10) Mr. Sinister

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Nathaniel Essex, aka Mr. Sinister, was born in the 19th century and was mutated by the villain Apocalypse into a superpowered, immortal villain. Living for centuries, Mr. Sinister possesses complete control over every cell in his body. Not only does this allow him to shapeshift and no longer age, but it also lets him survive even the most severe damage. No longer requiring the functionality of his internal organs to survive, Mr. Sinister can be shot, decapitated, ripped apart, and melted into a puddle, and just reform his body as if nothing had happened. This power, combined with his unrelenting social Darwinist philosophy, has made Mr. Sinister one of the X-Men’s most persistent foes.

9) Apocalypse

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En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse, is the first and one of the strongest mutants. Born in Ancient Egypt five thousand years ago, Apocalypse’s X-Gene provides him a host of abilities, including complete control over his atomic structure, granting him an unparalleled healing factor. Apocalypse is also an External, a rare mutant subspecies that possesses immortality and the ability to resurrect itself. Ironically, when the time-traveler Cable went back in time to kill Apocalypse, he only made the villain stronger and even more unkillable by accidentally infecting him with a techno-organic virus. This virus gave Apocalypse the ability to merge with Celestial technology to increase his already potent strength and healing factor drastically.

8) The Void

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The superhero Sentry is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, with near-infinite strength, durability, speed, molecularkinesis, and retroactive immortality. However, these powers are shared with his evil split personality, the Void. This creature embodies Sentry’s worst thoughts and exists only to extinguish all life in existence. Nearly completely invulnerable and immortal, the Void can regenerate from almost any damage it sustains. Even if it or Sentry were to die somehow, their retroactive immortality ensures that they will always come back, no matter how much their bodies are ravaged. Not even being trapped inside the sun in a never-ending death loop can keep the Void down for long. As long as Sentry lives, the Void will be right there beside him.

7) Thanos

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Ironically, the supervillain who’s completely obsessed with death is incapable of dying himself. Having killed billions of people across the universe, Thanos is incredibly strong and, for a time, he even possessed the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet that made him omnipotent and capable of defeating even the strongest of gods. However, even without the Gauntlet, Thanos’ unique Eternal physiology and connection to Lady Death have made him unbound by fate or mortality. Were his entire body to be vaporized, he can will himself back into existence. Lady Death herself even banned Thanos from her realm for a time. No matter how many times Thanos is killed, he will always be able to resurrect himself. Thanos has practically become a universal constant.

6) Galactus

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After he was the sole survivor of the destruction of the previous incarnation of the multiverse, the scientist Galan was reborn as the Destroyer of Worlds, Galactus. Imbued with the infinite Power Cosmic, Galactus is a living force of nature. Although Galactus must consume worlds to survive, he’s still a multiversal threat who can overpower even the mightiest of deities. And as a being comprised of pure energy, Galactus transcends concepts of life and death. Even when his entire body was destroyed and his remains spread out across a solar system, he still managed to survive and pull himself back together. For like the end of the world, Galactus is inevitable.

5) Shadow King

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Although initially believed to be a powerful telepath named Amahl Farouk who lived past his death, the Shadow King’s true nature reveals that he’s practically unstoppable. Spawned from the first nightmare ever conjured, the Shadow King is a multiversal and ethereal being. Requiring hosts to interact with the mortal realm, the Shadow King is immune to all physical damage. Even if his host’s body is destroyed, he will live on. Only psychic attacks from the most powerful of telepaths have a chance at harming the Shadow King’s true form. Even when his ethereal body is dissipated, the Shadow King will always recover and continue his quest to wipe out all life in the multiverse.

4) Beyonder

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Existing outside of the multiverse, the Beyonder is a being of unfathomable power who sees mortals as mere playthings. Possessing near complete omnipotence, the Beyonder is unbound by the laws of time and space, which allows him to manipulate reality freely. Only the most powerful of entities have a chance at even laying a scratch on him. If the Beyonder does somehow get injured, he can instantly will himself back to perfect health. Like Galactus, the Beyonder is a being made of pure energy who can’t be hurt by physical means. Even when it appeared that Molecule Man had destroyed the Beyonder, it turned out that he merely transported to his home dimension. With all this power, the Beyonder is practically untouchable.

3) Nightmare

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The malevolent and omnipotent ruler of the Dream Dimension, Nightmare, oversees the dreams of all mortals. Nightmare is a powerful demon and living concept that will continue to exist as long as people dream. And although he usually can’t affect the mortal realm, he can torture and manipulate people through their nightmares. In the Dream Dimension, Nightmare is practically untouchable and has complete dominion over his realm. Physical attacks and most magical spells mean nothing to him. Even Beyonders fall to Nightmare’s might. Only powerful sorcerers like Doctor Strange can harm Nightmare in his realm. It’s actually in the heroes’ interest that Nightmare continues to live because if he were to die, humanity would go insane.

2) Dormammu

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The archnemesis of Doctor Strange, the demonic Dormammu, is among the most powerful magic-users in the Marvel Multiverse. Composed of raw magical energy, Dormammu is immortal and is constantly replenishing his magic through his connection to the Dark Dimension. When Dormammu is within his domain, he’s practically invincible and can’t be harmed by physical, telepathic, energy, or magical attacks. Even when Dormammu does leave the Dark Dimension, he still possesses enough power to contend with Eternity and threaten the infinite multiverse. He’s even managed to survive having his essence torn apart and spread out across countless dimensions. Only the strongest of deities and sorcerers can contend with Dormammu’s mystical might. Still, as long as the Dark Dimension exists, Dormammu will remain.

1) One Below All

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The One Above All is the omnipotent and omnipresent creator of the Marvel Multiverse, and the One Below All is his dark reflection. The One Below All is the personification of hate and anger that exists within all sentient beings. It has existed since the dawn of time and will continue to live on for all of eternity. Despite possessing infinite power, the One Below All is a non-corporeal entity and can only influence the mortal realm through gamma radiation. It has effortlessly slain all manner of eldritch monsters and gods and won’t rest until all of existence is eradicated. The One Below All can’t be destroyed or even harmed by any means. The One Below All is as eternal as the concepts of evil and destruction themselves.

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