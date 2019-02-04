‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans React to Citi Field Shot in Super Bowl Spot

Marvel Studios dropped a new Avengers: Endgame trailer tonight during Super Bowl LIII, giving fans their best look yet at a world after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War and it’s a bleak one — including a dark, seemingly-abandoned Citi Field.

There were a lot of dark images in the Endgame trailer revealing just how bad things are in the wake of The Decimation event. The entire trailer is tinged blue, emphasizing the sense of mourning that has spread across the globe and driving home a difficult truth: what was once a busy, densely populated metropolis is now largely empty, mostly abandoned, and hauntingly still with half the population gone in a snap.

This is especially true for Citi Field. Once the home of the New York Mets baseball team, the seats now sit empty while the parking lot remains a bit over half full, presumably of cars left behind when their owners were turned to dust or others crashed in accidents stemming from the immediate, panic-filled aftermath of the universe changing event.

It’s a stunning image and it’s one that got Avengers fans buzzing online. For many, the image was a humbling one as it’s a familiar location in their own lives while others saw the moment in the trailer as an opportunity to crack jokes about the Mets and the number of seats that may or may not sit empty under normal, non Thanos-related circumstances.

No matter the specific reaction, the glimpse of the landmark was enough to keep fans hyped for the upcoming Marvel Studios film which can’t get here soon enough when it opens in theaters April 26th.

Read on for some of the best reactions to Citi Field’s grim appearance in the Avengers: Endgame trailer!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Seems normal

Let’s be honest, Citi Field looked like that before the snap too #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/PTelasVcEx — Joe Maini (@JoeMaini) February 4, 2019

Hey, I know that place!

I might have screamed when they showed citi field in the #AvengersEndgame superbowl spot lol THATS MY HOOD — Liv (@stevenrogered) February 4, 2019

Perfectly balanced

CitiField in the #AvengersEndgame trailer. Well the Mets usually disappear as the season moves along so its kind of symmetry. — Killswitch – Super Blood Wolf Moon Edition (@IamKillswitch) February 4, 2019

So cool

A world without baseball is sad.

The #AvengersEndgame trailer also showed a sad Citi field proving the world is sad without baseball no matter who the team — 2019 year of the bois™ (@nerdyDodger) February 3, 2019

But maybe we can get rid of half of it?

Citi Field being featured in the #AvengersEndgame trailer is a crime. My only hope is that the snap wiped out that half of New York baseball. — Matt Bond (@mcbond22) February 3, 2019

This totally counts

#CitiField in the new #AvengersEndgame ad. Since I have a brick with my name on at the front of the park, I’m counting that I’m in the movie… @AV4Endgame @Avengers ?☺️????? — RJSJ95 (@RJSJ95) February 3, 2019

Final battle location?

The final battle in #AvengersEndgame needs to take place at Citi Field and Narco needs to play as the #Avengers make their entrance. #Marvel #Mets — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) February 3, 2019

Thanos did nothing wrong

Please. Don’t blame Thanos and the #snapture for empty seats at Citi Field. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qIsheMNxgf — Ivan Pereira (@IvanPer4) February 3, 2019

Messing with my emotions