Taylor Swift Addresses Avengers: Endgame Rumors “I Let Everyone Down Again”

Prior to the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had concocted countless theories about how the events of the film could play out, seeing as it was the culmination of the franchise that kicked off 11 years ago. An unexpected theory emerged in the weeks leading up to the film’s release, as Taylor Swift began teasing something that would be happening on April 26th, which was the film’s release date. Devout Taylor Swift fans knew that the performer would regularly tease them with what her upcoming projects could be, so the timing of the tease felt like more than a coincidence. Instead, the significance of the date was tied to the release of a new single, with Swift feeling like she disappointed those who thought she had a connection to Endgame.

“Well, there were some fans that thought I had something to do with Avengers: Endgame,” Swift revealed on The Ellen Show. “Which, I would have loved to have been asked, but I wasn’t asked to be in it at all. Because we had the single coming out the same day and I have that was called ‘End Game’ and so they were like, ‘Oh my god, she’s gonna defeat Thanos.’ I let everyone down again.”

Despite it seeming unlikely that Swift would have appeared in the film, she had previously shared a photo on Instagram that was an image of heart-shaped jewelry, which could have potentially been a nod to the Infinity Stones.

View this post on Instagram 4.26 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

Marvel fans might not have really expected the singer to show up in Endgame, though it wouldn’t have been the first time a major Marvel project referenced Swift. With Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively being friends with Swift, Deadpool 2 featured a scene in which Wade Wilson wore a shirt adorned with cats, which happened to be photos of Swift’s actual cats.

Back in 2016, Reynolds even let Swift borrow his personal Deadpool costume to wear for Halloween.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

