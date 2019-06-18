Avengers: Endgame’s Tessa Thompson Says Men in Black Would Beat Thanos in a Fight

Tessa Thompson traded in mad titans for aliens across the universe as she went from Avengers: Endgame to Men in Black: International. As a result, she is familiar with going against both types of threats, though with two different teams behind her. All of the heroes of the Marvel Universe gathered to take on Thanos‘ army in Endgame while being a part of the Men in Black puts an entire international organization behind her. So the question becomes how Thompson thinks the Men in Black would fare against someone as powerful as Thanos, and as she explained in a new interview, she thinks they would fare quite well.

“Oh whoa, that’s a serious question,” Thompson told IGN. “I’m gonna say Men in Black man. I think they have the skill, not just all their alien gadgets and so much knowledge about the universe but they also have diplomacy and you’d be surprised, you can talk people down from terror I think. I believe in diplomacy.”

The interviewers were very much up for seeing that confrontation play out, even if it was just the Men in Black talking Thanos down, and Thompson agreed, saying “I want to see it. I’ll make it (laughs), I’ll make it.”

You can check out the interview in the video above.

Speaking of Thanos, Endgame is marching ever closer to taking the number 1 spot on the all-time highest grossing films list. Right now it sits at number 2 with $2,742 billion, while Avatar sits ahead of it at number 1 with $2,788 billion, though Endgame just fell out of the top 10 for the first time since it released, so those last yards might be harder to come by.

Men in Black: International stars Thompson (Agent M), Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), Rebecca Ferguson (Riza), Rafe Spall (Agent C), Emma Thompson (Agent O), Liam Neeson (Agent High T). You can find the official description below.

“The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the scum of the universe. And to keep us safe, decorated Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and determined rookie M (Tessa Thompson) are partnered – an unlikely pairing that just might work. As they face a new alien threat that can take the form of anyone, including MIB agents, they must join forces on a globetrotting adventure to save the agency and ultimately the world.”

Men in Black: International is in theaters now. Avengers: Endgame is also in theaters now.