Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals First Look at Thanos’ Family

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame art book has hit store shelves. As any Marvel diehard fan would expect, the book is loaded with gorgeous artwork and sketches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including concept art of things that didn’t actually make it into the final cut of the film. By now it’s no secret that Josh Brolin’s Thanos had a much bigger story arc in earlier versions of the Infinity War / Endgame scripts, and the new Avengers: Endgame artbook reveals one key element of Thanos’ backstory: his family. Marvel Comics has established a lot of Shakespearean drama between the Mad Titan’s relatives, so how did Marvel Studios plan for them to look?

Find out for yourself by checking out Thanos’ family in this new Avengers: Endgame concept art!

As noted in the artwork caption:

“During the telling of Thanos’ backstory, audiences would have been given the opportunity to see his home plane, Titan, and its people at the height of their civilization before it was destroyed by overpopulation.”

While that artwork is pretty enticing to the eye, it’s perfectly understandable why this whole sequence was cut from the story. Avengers: Endgame already had more visual effects challenges than just about any other movie in memory. Trying to animated all of those Thanos family members seen in the artwork – plus an entire sequence about the destruction of Titan – would’ve added visual effects costs, time, and labor that directors Joe and Anthony Russo just didn’t need to invest in. As it stands, Thanos revealing the history of Titan in the “Battle of Titan” sequence in Avengers: Infinity War was pretty effective. The scene made good use of the Reality Stone’s powers to show the difference between

