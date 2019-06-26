Avengers: Endgame Director Teases Lil Nas X and Thanos Collaboration

Within the past 12 months or so, Joe and Anthony Russo have given us both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and yet, they’re still trying to the ambitious crossover game at least one more time. Well…maybe. Anthony Russo shared a picture with country rapper Lil Nas X earlier tonight, teasing fans with a Lil Nas X collaboration with the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

If you haven’t been on Twitter in past few months, Lil Nax X took the internet by storm with “Old Country Road,” a genre-spanning song that will get stuck in your head for the next week if you listen to it. Sure, the tweet isn’t likely anything meaningful whatsoever but gee dang it, let us hope, okay?

Lil Nas X Thanos collab? pic.twitter.com/PmUbcN4eeK — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 25, 2019

After directing the two biggest movies in the Marvel stable, Joe and Anthony Russo are new-found celebrities in their own right. Throughout the development of both of the movies, the brothers weren’t known to shy away from their social media platforms and now, at least Anthony is probably sitting pretty cool with his children.

For fans that haven’t gotten enough of Endgame already, the film returns to theaters this weekend with at least six minutes of extra content tied to the back end of it. In addition to a reported intro by Anthony Russo, the film is said to include a deleted scene featuring the Incredible Hulk in addition to a tribute to the late Stan Lee. Tickets for the new showing are now on sale.

The re-release is a pretty obvious attempt to have the movie unseat James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film to hit theaters. As of this writing, Endgame still trails Avatar but $37 million.

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters this weekend with a re-release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.