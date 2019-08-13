A Mexican Restaurant Made a Hilarious Commercial Using Avengers: Endgame Thanos Footage

Well, we knew that Avengers: Endgame was going to be pop-culture milestone – but few ever imagined it would penetrate the Zeitgeist quiet. Like. This.

A restaurant called Algo Delicioso has aired an advertisement that takes footage of Thanos’ big climatic moment from Avengers: Endgame and remixes it into a promo that is outrageous both in its use of Marvel Studios material, and its shoddy craftsmanship.

this is a real ad that a real restaurant in mexico made pic.twitter.com/WFCpy4WVcr — journie (@goingonajournie) August 13, 2019

The outright theft of a scene from Avengers: Endgame is flagrant enough – then the sharp turn cut to that crazy-looking dude holding a plate of tacos has you saying “WTF???” In fact, you may be laughing too hard at that initial twist to be prepared for the next big turn in the promo.

To really sell diners on their establishment, Algo Delicioso gives us a guided video tour of the restaurant and its delicious offerings – all while two dancing mini-Thanos figures keep us occupied at either end of the screen. It’s jarring enough to see Josh Brolin’s wonderful performance as Thanos reduced to a cheap .gif graphic in someone’s home video-style commercial… but then, Thanos starts twerking!

Yes, this crazy Mexican restaurant commercials goes for the gold by having the little Thanos gif figures turn around, drop it like it’s hot, and twerk it like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a truly horrifying sight to behold – one that once you see it, there simply is no unseeing it.

Seriously though, we’ve all probably seen some kind of bootleg or knock-off example of Avengers: Endgame in some form or fashion. Whether it’s straight-up bootlegs of the movie, or non-licensed merchandise on sale, it is as the late Norotious B.I.G. tried to warn us: with more money, comes more problems. When you have the biggest movie of all time, everybody wants to cash in on a piece of it.

That all said: Marvel Studios *please* get in there and shut this thing down! Before too many other fans get Bird Box-ed by this abomination!

