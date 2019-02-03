Thanos Practices Safe Sex in Viral ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Bulletin Board

It’s the year 2019, so we shouldn’t be surprised about the things that pop up on the internet. Yet, here we are — floored at a viral college bulletin board in a dorm on the campus of the University of Alabama.

When you try to combine a serious discussion with pop culture topics — you eventually end up with a bulletin titled “Safe Sex Puts a Smile On My Face” as if it’s a quote from Thanos. Before you ask, yes — this is actually a real thing that’s happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared to /r/MarvelStudios by /u/posiitively, the Safe Sex bulletin board turns the Infinity Stones into various contraceptives and safe sex measures. Instead of the Power Stone, we now have the Pill Stone and instead of the Time Stone, we have the Fertility Awareness Stone. The bulletin board, and the remaining four redone stones can be seen in the embed below.

At the very least — kudos to the team at Alabama for intertwining a serious matter with something that is sure to catch the eyes of college students as they head to class. While Thanos is helping spread the word of safe sex on the campus of the University of Alabama, Endgame director Joe Russo previously talked about the Mad Titan’s whereabouts once the next Avengers flick rolls around.

“It’s interesting because as Thanos moves forward in the film from this moment, once he disposes of his armor, he almost becomes a holy warrior where he doesn’t spend a lot of energy intentionally trying to murder people, unless they’re in some way a threat to his agenda,” co-director Joe Russo says on the Infinity War Blu-ray commentary track. “But almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony, who I think feels he has this sort of existential connection to Thanos. It’s the one moment where he is actively…since brutally murdering Loki for disobedience, where he actively is going to murder someone for standing in his way. Of course, he sacrifices Gamora, but that is to obtain the Soul Stone.”

The synopsis for Avengers: Endgame reads, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel movies being released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home.