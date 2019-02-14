‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explains Why Doctor Strange Sacrificed Himself to Save Tony Stark

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have a tall order in reversing the damage wrought by Thanos, but they’ll do their damnedest to undo the snap in Avengers: Endgame. But with the Mad Titan in retirement and the heroes scattered across the universe, it’s hard to even guess how they can save the day. But a new fan theory for the Avengers: Infinity War sequel suggests that Doctor Strange knew the answer, and it’s why he allowed himself (and half of all life) to die when he gave up the Time Stone.

We still don’t know much about Avengers: Endgame, with Marvel Studios only releasing the official synopsis just last week. And even then, it doesn’t reveal any intriguing details about the plot. You can read it below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

We do know that this film will prominently feature Carol Danvers, who will become a key member of the Avengers after her debut in Captain Marvel next month. She’ll be one of the most powerful superheroes we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo recognize the challenge of bringing in such a character.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

We’ll see if the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can reverse Thanos’ snap and save the galaxy when Avengers: Endgame finally premieres in theaters on April 26th.