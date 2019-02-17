‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests That None of the Original Avengers Actually Die

We’re only a couple of months away from the Avengers: Endgame release, which means the Internet is flooded with interesting theories about what’s to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One Reddit user, u/RikrSkegg, recently shared an idea to r/FanTheories, a subreddit that’s “a place for fans of various creative works to share theories, interpretations and speculation related to that particular creative work.” Buckle in, because they have a long explanation as to why all of the OG movie Avengers are going to survive.

As you can see, they then go into detail on where they think each character will end up. Keep in mind, they do not believe time travel will be the answer to fixing the Thanos snap.

Black Widow – “Goes back to working with Nick Fury as a special operative for S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hawkeye – “Back to semi-retired; would still work with Nat on occasion or act as an advisor/mission planner, maybe even as as spec ops trainer for S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hulk – “After Banner learns to co-exist with the Hulk, he leaves of his own accord to find a place where he can let Hulk ‘out’ to do as he pleases from time to time…somewhere that he will not be a danger to others as part of the agreement to get Hulk to fight in Endgame. Just walks away (wasn’t there a set photo leak of Ruffalo in a mo-cap suit with a hobo looking bag? Might be mistaken), but this will be an homage to the 70s Hulk TV series outro with Banner hitchhiking to his next destination. He will leave a way for the others to track him though, in the event the world needs Hulk again.”

Thor – “Thor becomes the keeper/protector of the Aether (Reality Stone), which he uses to rebuild Asgard as a giant floating island off the coast of Norway (with the country’s approval since he helped save the world and all). Naturally, the rest of the surviving Asgardians, including Valkyrie, Korg, and Miek will join him. Reason for Thor having the Reality Stone is because since it was first seen in his franchise, he will be the one to keep it. Gotta have something to store in New Asgard’s trophy vault right?”

Iron Man – “Retires from being a full time superhero and settles down with Pepper Potts to start a family. Tony Stark always needs something to keep himself busy and has been obsessed with keeping the world safe from extraterrestrial threats since the Battle of New York. As such, he becomes the founder of S.W.O.R.D. We all know Marvel likes to cherry pick sometimes and alter the exact origins or workings of their stuff, so in the MCU, Tony creates it. S.W.O.R.D.’s main function will be like the comics which is to monitor and respond to extraterrestrial threats against Earth, basically a space based counterpart to S.H.I.E.L.D. Captain Marvel will be the ‘leader’ of the threat response team, which will include several other ‘newer’ Avengers, like War Machine and Vision. Re-watched Iron Man 2 the other day and Justin Hammer’s line during the Congressional hearing made me think of this. Don’t have the exact quote right now but Hammer tells Stark something like ‘You hide behind a sword, but call it a shield’. That’s where Stark gets his idea for S.W.O.R.D. and I think that would be a nice callback to the earlier movies.”

Captain America – “Steve Rogers retires as Captain America, passes the shield to Bucky Barnes (precedence in the comics for this) and settles down with Sharon Carter. From there, he works as an advisor/mission director for S.H.I.E.L.D. (he was executive director of S.H.I.E.L.D. at one point in the comics) possibly overseeing Bucky, Falcon and others for the Disney+ show they will have. Only evidence I have for this is the Russo’s comment about Chris Evans ‘not being done’ in reference to Evans saying goodbye to the role of Captain America on Twitter. I know rumor says Evans will allegedly be working with Marvel as a director for Disney+ shows (he’s openly stated he wants to direct), but I get the feeling the Russo’s comment was saying he will still cameo as Steve Rogers going forward, just no longer in the role full time and has nothing to do with Evans working for Marvel in a different capacity.”

What a journey! “If you did read it all, you are a trooper and thank you for your time!!,” they concluded.

Lots of Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their own thoughts on the theory.

“A good read, and overall one of the more plausible and realistic takes I’ve seen. I wouldn’t be unsatisfied if all of this turned out to be true,” u/Achna replied.

“I like it. Not every franchise needs to GOT their beloved characters for ‘more grit’,” u/DrCocktorPHD added.

What do you think about this Avengers fan theory? Will all of the originals live or is this wishful thinking? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.