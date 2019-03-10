‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says It’s Not About Thanos

Marvel fans saw how powerful Thanos was in Avengers: Infinity War, especially after he gained all of the Infinity Stones.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have another chance to take down the Mad Titan in Avengers: Endgame, but what if Thanos isn’t the biggest threat to the universe? This new fan theory suggests another big bad might be out there, someone even worse than Thanos.

After the events of Infinity War, Thanos drastically changed the universe, and we’re waiting to see if it can be fixed or if this is the new status quo. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with Empire magazine about how the MCU and Thanos were affected.

“These are characters and a story moving forward where Infinity War happened,” Anthony Russo said. “The entire universe experienced the same fate, and has been brought together by this experience.”

Even the Mad Titan himself found a new purpose, as evidenced by the last scene of Infinity War.

“He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do,” Joe Russo said of Thanos’ current state in the MCU. “He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously explained Thanos’ importance in this first decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.”

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together,” Feige continued. “We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

We’ll find out if there’s a bigger threat than Thanos when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

