‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Tony Stark Dies 14 Million Times

With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon and several stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe nearing the end of their contracts, it’s been long-speculated fans would witness the demise of an Avenger or two come April. The upcoming blockbuster has long been touted as the “culmination” of everything we’ve seen in the MCU to date, so it probably stands to reason that we’ll lose at least one of the big-time heroes.

Could one of those lost be Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)? A fan theory originally shared by /u/alexandrepigeot thinks so. In fact, the theory says that Stark might end up dying upwards of 14 million times during Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The basis of the intriguing theory is that upon his death in The Decimation, Dr. Strange (Bendict Cumberbatch) placed Stark into a time loop so that he could witness the 14 million futures unfold ahead of him. Much like what Strange did in Doctor Strange (2016), the time loop would give Stark plenty of time to train and perfect his craft in the midst of space.

Though no concrete evidence is provided per se, one of the biggest shots that give the theory some clout first appeared in the initial teaser trailer last December. As the theory states, when Stark is recording his dying declaration of sorts, he appears way too relaxed — almost depressed — for this to be his first go-to solution.

As we’ve seen over the course of the past decade, Stark is nothing if he’s not an innovator. He built his Mark I armor in a cave with nothing but scraps and he designs fresh new armor each time the Avengers battle a new villain so that the heroes can be fully prepared the next time some other bad guy comes around.

Because of his message to Potts, the theory suggests, Stark has been living this moment over and over again and is nearing his wit’s end with the Groundhogs Day effect.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Strange has stuck Stark in a time loop? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!