Intense Fat Thor Stunts From Avengers: Endgame Revealed in BTS Videos

Now the spoiler ban for Avengers: Endgame has well passed, the cast and crew have slowly started rolling out their behind the scenes pictures and clips captured on the set of the blockbuster. That includes a slew of new behind the scenes clips from Bobby Holland Hanton, the stunt double for Chirs Hemsworth’s Thicc Thor.

In a set of videos shared to Instagram, Hanton can be seen doing all kinds of shots via wire work, including being blasted back a few feet into a massive tree-like set piece. All of the videos shared appear to be of the massive third-act fight between the main three Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin) before the respective armies joined in the battle. You can see all of the videos shared below!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.

