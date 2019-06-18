Intense Fat Thor Stunts From Avengers: Endgame Revealed in BTS Videos

Now the spoiler ban for Avengers: Endgame has well passed, the cast and crew have slowly started rolling out their behind the scenes pictures and clips captured on the set of the blockbuster. That includes a slew of new behind the scenes clips from Bobby Holland Hanton, the stunt double for Chirs Hemsworth’s Thicc Thor.
In a set of videos shared to Instagram, Hanton can be seen doing all kinds of shots via wire work, including being blasted back a few feet into a massive tree-like set piece. All of the videos shared appear to be of the massive third-act fight between the main three Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin) before the respective armies joined in the battle. You can see all of the videos shared below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
What was your favorite moment of Avengers: Endgame? Lets us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!
Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.
Invisible Wall
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENDGAME….. Front on shot of the Rachet in to dead man 😬👍🏻 loving a bit of Fat Thor 😅 thanks to the epic rigging and stunt team for keeping me safe as always 💪🏻 wallop!!! #avengersendgame #avengers #avenger #thor #thorring #marvel #disney #endgame #wallop #bang #usa #atlanta #makingmovies #superhero #chrishemsworth #smash
Slo-Mo Faceplant
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENDGAME BTS….. I enjoyed this one so much I thought I would post again in slow motion so you can really see the scorpion face plant 🤣 WALLOP!!! Thanos @joshbrolin has got a solid backhand hasn’t he @chrishemsworth BOOM happy hump day legends! @marvel @avengers @disney #avengers #avengersendgame #avenger #thor #stunts #wallop #crash #breakstuff #atlanta #usa #makingmovies #bang #superhero
Play Dead
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENDGAME BTS….when your asked to jump and play dead as soon as you take off the platform @thesamhargrave haha final battle 👌🏻👍🏻 let’s go again!!!! @chrishemsworth @marvel @disney #thor #marvel #avengersendgame #goodnight #wallop #hittheground #stunts #smack #avenger #avengers #atlanta #usa
That’ll Leave a Mark
Hardcore Parkour
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENDGAME…. trying to be agile as fat Thor in the end battle!! wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to be honest to many pies ha….. @chrishemsworth @marvel @avengers #avengers #endgame #avengersendgame #thor #marvel #disney #avenger #thorring #stunts #fat #atlanta #usa #wallop #boom
Oh Fudge
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENGAME BTS STUNT…Just incase people don’t know I’m also a tree surgeon, I chop trees down with my body….. @reiner_69 eat your heart out!! Thanks @michael_hugghins and the rest of the rigging team for keeping me safe and again to the epic stunt team!! And thanks @mcleaner710 for filming this and still love your reaction at the end haha wallop!!!!! @centrfit #stunts #avengers #avengersendgame #avenger #thor #centr #centrfit #setfit #stayingsetfit #marvel #disney #usa #georgia #team #wallop #getitdone #spank #boom
Bring It On!
View this post on Instagram
AVENGERS ENDGAME…… rachet into a deadman!!! I was actually driving a car into a wall we just used CGI to remove the car and the wall!!!! 😂😂 @chrishemsworth epic working with a great stunt team out in the states too 👍🏻👍🏻 thanks for keeping me safe boys and girls #avengers #avengersendgame #marvel #disney #thor #avenger #flying #smash #stunts #georgia #usa