Avengers: Endgame Has Just Broken Pretty Much Every Record Fandango Has

This weekend marks the culmination of an experiment that kicked off with Iron Man in 2008, as Avengers: Endgame is meant to be the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than deliver audiences a series of sequels focusing on one character, the MCU has given audiences a number of different heroes in their own adventures, with subsequent endeavors allowing opportunities for these heroes to come together on the big screen. In the last decade, Marvel Studios films are typically the biggest box office earners of the year, with Endgame poised to shatter multiple records with its box office haul, even ahead of its official domestic launch.

Not only is #AvengersEndgame now the biggest pre-seller in @Fandango history, but here’s more:

– Record-shattering 8,000 sold out showtimes

– Biggest 1st-day sales record, topping #TheForceAwakens

– Sold 5x as many tix in the first week of presales as were sold for #InfinityWar https://t.co/9j3Bsi36VH — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2019

Fandango’s Erik Davis notes that Endgame has scored more than 8,000 sold out screenings and become the biggest pre-seller in the site’s history, a distinction previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He also reminded fans that the film earned the distinction of most sales within its first 24 hours of tickets going on sale, which it managed to accomplish in only six hours. Compared to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, it earned five times the number of tickets within its first week of pre-sales.

The film has already landed in international markets, setting a number of records in those respective territories, and lands on a record-breaking number of screens domestically beginning this evening.

Current projections predict that the film could take in more than $900 million worldwide in its opening weekend, with some estimates even claiming the film could break $1 billion.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

