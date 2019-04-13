‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Time Travel Will Draw Inspiration from ‘Inception’

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed half of all life across the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s quite apparent the Avengers will have to manipulate the timeline in some shape, way, or form to restore order as it was before the now-infamous Snap took place. One increasingly popular fan theory suggests that Avengers: Endgame will draw inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s Inception in the sense that the Avengers will split up across different periods of time.

First shared by u/StripplefitzParty, the theory suggests that, as previously theorized, Thanos will destroy the Infinity Stones so that the Avengers won’t be able to snatch them up — at least in the current timeline. Because of this, they’ll get lucky when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) manages to escape from the Quantum Realm, as he’ll likely be a pivotal person in helping the rest of the team understand the process behind the otherworldly dimension.

Likely after a first act battle which results in Thanos destroying the Stones, the theorist suggests the Avengers will then break into teams — which has seemingly been confirmed by a recent television spot — with each team traveling to a different point in time to take back the Infinity Stones before Thanos realizes something is amiss in the current timeline. In an example, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) could lead a team to the Battle of New York, where both Space and Mind Stones were together at the same time while another team could go after the Reality and Power Stones in Space.

As the theorist points out, the Avengers are different times could happen either voluntarily or involuntarily, although the latest television spot suggests the group knows what they’re doing and the entry into the Quantum Realm is well thought out and planned. In fact, Captain America (Chris Evans) even mentions in the thirty-second spot that they have only one shot at their mission with no room for a mistake.

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters April 26th.

How do you think the Avengers will take down Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by joining the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

