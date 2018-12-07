‘Avengers: Endgame’ – The Russo Brothers Lied To Us About The Title

The directors of Avengers: Endgame seem to have lied — or played it very technically — in keeping the film’s title a secret.

In an interview with Uproxx following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Russo Brothers were asked if the titled of Avengers 4 was ever spoken in the third Avengers movie. Joe Russo simple said, “No.” However, Doctor Strange did say, “We’re in the endgame now,” in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Doctor Strange technically didn’t say, “Avengers: Endgame,” it seems like he really did still say the title which was being asked about. The other way out for Joe Russo might be in claiming the title came from Avengers: Age of Ultron rather than Avengers: Infinity War. As it turns out, Doctor Strange was not the first to say “endgame” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That honor went to Tony Stark in Avengers: Age of Ultron when he talked with his fellow Avengers about the cosmos, calling “that up there” the “endgame.”

Either way, the Russo Brothers and all of Marvel Studios did whatever it took to keep the title of Avengers: Endgame a secret. Speaking to Comicbook.com following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, they went as far as saying “Avengers: Forever” was the closest guess they had heard, despite already debunking the “Avengers: Endgame” theories.

It’s okay, we forgive them.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

In the end, title aside, the Russo Brothers are passionately chasing a compelling story with Avengers: Endgame. “Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.