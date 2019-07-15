Tom Holland Captions Mark Ruffalo’s Mystery Avengers: Endgame Photos

On Sunday, Mark Ruffalo shared a strange Avengers: Endgame set photo. The two photos the Hulk actor tweeted out showed himself with Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Don Cheadle (War Machine). All three are wearing motion capture suits and have their hand outstretched in the air. It’s unclear what is going on, so Ruffalo asked to Twitter to tell him what’s going on, specifying that he wanted “wrong answers only.”

Holland was happy to help. He chimed in on the photo and captioned it as “Christmas tree mocap bros.” That is for sure a wrong answer. Take a look below.

Avengers: Endgame earned another $2.8 million at the box office this weekend, bringing its worldwide box office total to $2.78 billion. That puts the film within $8 million of catching up to Avatar‘s $2.788 billion box office record.

Endgame co-director Anthony Russo says he’s trying not to think about whether the film will catch up to or top Avatar. “I mean, lookit, I know it sounds very sensational and all but I try not to focus on it because there’s no — even if we don’t pass Avatar, there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo explained at the MTV Awards. “So I refuse to kind of consider it, you know?”

Christmas tree mocap bros https://t.co/NyD1FCzloQ — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 15, 2019

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. After being re-released in theaters, Avengers: Endgame returned to the domestic box office top 10. The film earned another $1.69 million in North America this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $851 million.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Do you think Avengers: Endgame will catch up to Avatar at the worldwide box office? Let us know in the comments.