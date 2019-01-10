‘Avengers: Endgame’: Audi May Have Accidentally Revealed Who Saves Tony Stark

The moment the Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped, Marvel fans instantly began speculating which hero would be the one of rescue Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) from near-certain death. We even took a second to put together our best guesses here.

A recent announcement from Audi, of all places, may have spoiled this particular Endgame plot point.

WARNING: Endgame spoilers could be up ahead. Proceed with caution if you’re planning on going into the movie knowing as little as possible.

In conjunction with their presentation at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show), Audi announced they’re partnering with Marvel to create a new virtual reality experience. What Audi has planned to do is to turn the backseat of the newly-announced “e-tron GT” model into a VR game-playing experience.

In fact, Audi and Marvel announced the game/experience will be called “Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run,” which will have fans weaving in between asteroids as they attempt to rescue somebody. Who could Rocket be in space to rescue? Let’s take a second to break it down a bit.

Thanks to the teaser trailer, we know that both Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) make it off Titan in the Benatar, the space ship the Guardians of the Galaxy acquired before Avengers: Infinity War — and we know that they’re the only two people on Titan to survive Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation.

Rocket, on the other hand, was the only Guardian to survive The Snap on Earth, leaving him amongst the original Avengers. After losing Groot for the second time, it’s probably safe to say Rocket’s going to do anything in his power to try tracking down the remaining Guardians in hopes they’re alive.

Plot aside, Downey has been a big part of the partnership between Audi and Marvel since the beginning. From driving the Audi R8 in Iron Man (2008), the carmaker previously released a promotional spot of the Endgame star and an Audi exec looking over the car exclusive to the upcoming Marvel Studios flick.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Do you think Rocket’s going to be the one to save Stark? If not Rocket, who? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th.