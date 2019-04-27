Avengers: Endgame Is Already in The Top Three Highest Grossing Movies Of The Year Worldwide

Just a few days into its theatrical release, Avengers: Endgame is officially near the top of the list of highest-grossing movies of the year. Through Friday night, the latest Marvel Studios film has hauled in just under $644 million, placing the movie third on the chart of movies released this year.

As of this writing, Endgame trails Captain Marvel ($1.09 billion), which is nearly two months into its box office run and the Chinese sci-fi flick The Wandering Earth, which has made a steady $699.8 worldwide. The Wandering Earth was released in February and has grossed just $5.9m stateside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest reports suggest Endgame will end its opening weekend somewhere north of $1b, with some analysts saying the film could cross $1.1b by the time the work week rolls around. No film has been shown on the number of screens Endgame has, which opened at 4,662 theaters around the country.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins previously told ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

How much money do you think Endgame will finish its box office run with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!