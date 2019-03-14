‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: Where Are They Fighting?

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer shows off a furious battle taking place between the surviving members of the Avengers team, and an unseen threat. That fight is seen to be taking place on a landscape of rubble and destruction, which has sparked one big question: where, exactly, are the Avengers fighting this epic Endgame battle?

There are really only a couple options, thankfully, so we’ve broken them down below.

Battleworld

The immediate reaction from Marvel sleuths was that this new Avengers: Endgame trailer is giving us a significant taste of a last-stand battle for the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In terms of the terrain, this battle in Endgame look similar in design to the “Battle on Titan” sequence that we got in Avengers: Infinity War. That dead planet had a similar level of wreckage and debris everywhere, which allowed the Avengers and Guardians to go at Thanos with a no-holds-barred assault. Now that we know that Captain Marvel and/or Ant-Man could be key to getting the Avengers where they need to go, launching a surprise assault against Thanos on an alien world would not only be possible — it’s actually in keeping with the original “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline in Marvel Comics.

Home Turf

However, we’ve done a deep-dive look at the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, and based on a lot of key observations it seems that this battle in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer is actually taking place on the Avengers’ front doorstep!

If you look at the background of the Ant-Man scene at around 1:34 into the trailer, you can see a massive explosive fireball slowly filling the windows of Avengers headquarters. A later scene shows a miniaturized Ant-Man trying to escape the fiery explosion while surrounded by all kinds of office supplies from the HQ office he’s standing in. Other shots form the trailer show various team members (Hawkeye, Rocket and War Machine, Captain America, Nebula) all doing battle in some kind of facility or on top of the same rubble, and looking closely, it seems that indeed both instances are from an “Attack on Avengers Headquarters” sort of sequence in Endgame.

That interpretation syncs up to an earlier potential spoiler from Avengers: Endgame: a LEGO set that depicted an attack on Avengers Compound by Thanos and the Outriders! Since that LEGO set had the same exact characters featured in this trailer, it seems all but a lock that this new trailer has the Avengers fighting for their own home turf; it also looks like this is a fight that occurs early on in the film, leaving a lot of room for that teased “new threat” to emerge!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

