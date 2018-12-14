‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Redone With Deadpool Playing Every Role

The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped all but a week ago and it’s already a cultural phenomenon. The two-and-a-half minute trailer has broken most records in the book and naturally, it spawned a meme or two.

Arguably the best fan material based off of the trailer is YouTube user Mightracoon!’s version of the trailer where he replaces all of the characters — Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), to name a few — with Ryan Reynolds‘ version of Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which can be seen in its entirety above, provides several hilarious moments that will have you rolling on the floor laughing. The Merc with a Mouth makes sure to poke fun at Fox’s decision to not have Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Reynold’s Deadpool on screen together.

The voice — provided by Dark Matter alum Mishka Thebaud — shares an eerie resemblance to that of Reynolds, making it feel as if this version of the character was ripped straight from Fox’s budding Deadpool franchise.

Mightyraccon! has provided some great pieces of fan art before, including a 3D-rendered clip of Marvel’s superheroes and villains teaming up to take on their counterparts from DC.

Though Reynolds has two movies — err, technically three — movies as Wade Wilson under his belt, his future as the character still remains uncertain as the acquisition deal between Disney and Fox remains fluid. When previously asked about the potential of a crossover between Wilson and Marvel Studios‘ version of the Avengers, Reynolds seemed to be on board with the idea.

“That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea. Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great,” Reynolds said. “It would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…”

What do you think of this new fan video? Do you think Reynolds should reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Reynolds shot new footage for Once Upon A Deadpool, a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2, which is in select theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.