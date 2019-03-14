‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer May Have Confirmed Huge Spoilers About Hawkeye’s Family

All of the heroes left in Avengers: Endgame will have felt the effects of Thanos’ devastation, but from the first trailer it appears that Hawkeye has suffered more than most.

Potential spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the teasers for Endgame, we have a quick glimpse of Black Widow tracking down Hawkeye, who is taking out some thugs in the rain in a new suit and with swords. This is a take on his Ronin days from the comics, but here it isn’t stemmed from traveling to an alternate universe, but from possibly losing his family.

As we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hawkeye has a wife and daughter he’s kept secret from the rest of the team and retires from active duty until Civil War draws him back in. He works out a deal to give up his hero gig in exchange for staying out of prison thanks to the Sokovia Accords, and from the footage we see here he’s been enjoying his time as a husband and father.

We see a glimpse of him teaching his daughter Kate how to use a bow and arrow, though from the looks of it she is already taking after her father without much help. His wife can be seen at the picnic bench in the background, but as he goes to high five his daughter the scene transitions to Hawkeye standing in the rain, looking completely lost. We then see Black Widow look at him sympathetically, and it all seems to give off the impression that Clint’s family was lost to the decimation, causing him to unleash his loss as this new and slightly more lethal hero.

At least, that’s the impression we got, but let us know what you think in the comments!

You can find the official description in the comments.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!