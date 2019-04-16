New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Reveals Hilarious War Machine and Ant-Man Scene

There are only ten days left until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, and you know what that means. There will be literally no end to the various TV spots, ads, and teasers coming from Marvel Studios between now and then. Just like with the movies that have come before, all of these Endgame TV spots consist mostly of footage we’ve seen before, along with a couple of brand new shots or lines of dialogue. On Tuesday, Marvel released one such TV spot, giving us new moments with War Machine, Ant-Man, and Ronin.

The scene that will stand out most in this TV spot comes at the very end. Ant-Man is seen sitting on a bench by himself when War Machine flies in and surprises him. After Ant-Man jumps from the shock, War Machine teases him, calling him “Regular-Sized-Man.” You can check out the full spot in the video above!

Along with the solid Ant-Man joke, this TV spot contains a look at Clint Barton in action as Ronin, in his full costume and hood. About halfway through the footage there’s a quick scene of Ronin in a sword fight. Judging by his surroundings, it looks as though this scene is right before the moment from the first trailer where he pulls off his hood to turn and see Black Widow behind him.

In addition to TV spots like this one, Marvel has been releasing various retrospective looks at the MCU to this point to help advertise for Endgame. The trailer that was released on Tuesday morning was composed almost entirely of footage from the 21 movies leading up to this one. Only the last 10-15 seconds came from Endgame. While this wouldn’t work for most franchises, fans of the MCU are all about reliving its storied past, because they know everything is about to change going forward.

There will likely be a few more ads like these between now and the release of Endgame next weekend, but they probably won’t reveal any actual information about the movie itself. The secrets will continue, there’s no doubt about that.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

