Avengers: Endgame Wanda Maximoff Funko Pop Exclusive Is Back

There have been many Funko Pops based on the Marvel Studios WandaVision series for Disney+, but an exclusive Pop figure that was first released in July of 2021 features Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch as she appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Specifically, the big moment when she confronts Thanos and says "you took everything from me" in the Battle of Earth. That figure has been sold out for quite some time, but it is currently back in stock here at Pop In a Box for $14.99.

This Avengers: Endgame Wanda Maximoff Funko Pop features Wanda floating in the air and powering up to take on Thanos. To top it all off, it glows in the dark – an effect that will look amazing on this figure.

Your next chance to see the Scarlet Witch in action is happening in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters on May 6th. A synopsis for the film reads:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."