Doctor Strange 2 Footage Reveals Changes To Scarlet Witch's Costume

Marvel Studios has altered previously released footage of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to update her costume. Elizabeth Olsen first donned her superhero suit in WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney+. The show also became the first time Wanda Maximoff was referred to as the Scarlet Witch. She's one of the major players in director Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, joining Stephen Strange, Wong, and newcomer America Chavez as they investigate the unraveling multiverse. A new featurette brings Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Sam Raimi, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Cumberbatch together to discuss Doctor Strange 2, while also previewing changes to Scarlet Witch's costume.

The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed Scarlet Witch meditating while hovering around a circle of candles. Her costume appeared similar to the one she wore in WandaVision. However, this new Doctor Strange 2 featurette titled "A Mind-Bending Vision" adds a new layer to the outfit by giving Wanda a flowing cape. Perhaps Scarlet Witch wanted to give Doctor Strange some cape competition.

Unfortunately, some fans in other countries won't get the opportunity to see Doctor Strange 2 next month. The film has been banned in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with reports stating it's being banned for the same reason as Eternals and West Side Story. All three films feature gay characters, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introducing America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to fans.

"Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes! #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt," @IMAXegypt tweeted.

According to Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature multiple versions of Scarlet Witch. This makes sense since our heroes will be traveling to different universes and encountering many of their variants, which fans got a glimpse of in the Loki series. For example, some of the footage revealed so far has displayed a Zombie Scarlet Witch, possibly from the Marvel Zombies Universe previewed in the What If... ? animated series.

"Yes. The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen's character of Wanda Maximoff," Raimi told Fandango. "So, the actors have to play that. It's a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves."

