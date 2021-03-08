The WandaVision Scarlet Witch Costume Funko Pop Has Arrived

There is a lot of secrecy surrounding the launch of Funko Pops, particularly when those Pops are based on plot points in blockbuster movies and tv shows. However, Funko fans who watched the finale of Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+ last week probably won't be surprised about the figure that has just been released for Marvel's Must Haves this week. Indeed, the Scarlet Witch has finally arrived!

Of course, Marvel has been very open about the fact that WandaVision is all about the Scarlet Witch transformation, so that much isn't a spoiler. The circumstances surrounding her official transformation and the costume reveal certainly are, so proceed with caution (SPOILERS AHEAD):

In the ninth and final episode of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff reached the acceptance stage of grief and finally fulfilled her destiny in becoming the Scarlet Witch. We also learned more about the scope of her powers. Plus, there's that fantastic new costume, which brings us to the WandaVision Scarlet Witch Funko Pop reveal:

Looks amazing doesn't it? Pre-orders for the common Scarlet Witch Pop figure are currently live here at Entertainment Earth. An exclusive version of the figure will be available here at Hot Topic soon - probably by the end of the day today, March 8th.

Funko also launched a limited edition WandaVision SODA figure that went up here at Entertainment Earth but sold out in a heartbeat (15,000 unit run). Again, it may here at Hot Topic soon, so keep tabs on that link. Finally, you might want to pick up the WandaVision Scarlet Witch doll and Cosbaby that Disney released this morning.

Funko's Agatha Harkness and White Vision Funko Pops launched last week, and pre-orders for the figures sold quickly at many retailers - especially Vision. However, you can still get both of them here at Entertainment Earth. Walmart is also home to an exclusive version of White Vision that glows in the dark (pictured below). You can find the Walmart listing for that exclusive figure right here, though it sold out in a heartbeat on launch day. If you simply must have it, you can find it here on eBay.

The entire WandaVision series is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

