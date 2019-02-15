‘Avengers: Endgame’ Figure Reveals War Machine’s Armor

A new look at an Avengers: Endgame action figure may reveal James Rhodes in full War Machine armor.

The armor’s design appears to be the same as the War Machine Mark IV armor from Avengers: Infinity War, though the color scheme is somewhat different. This may just be a variation created during Hasbro’s production process, or it may represent a cosmetic change to the armor that takes place between Infinity War and Endgame.

Leaked concept artwork did reveal an upgraded suit for War Machine in Endgame. The name of an Avengers: Endgame LEGO set has also led to speculation that War Machine’s “War Destroyer” will appear in the film.

Rhodey had his role in Infinity War reduced from what it was at first, which would have seen Rhodey in two different versions of the War Machine armor. Perhaps Endgame will use that same idea.

“Originally, Rhodey was going to have two different armors in this movie. And then this ultimately got narrowed down to one armor, so the best elements in both armors were combined into one,” said concept illustrator Phil Saunders in The Art of Avengers: Infinity War. “We really wanted to give him a much more advanced look than what he had had in the previous movie to keep up a little bit with the leap from the Mark 47 to Mark 50 for Iron Man.

“So I went with a much more sophisticated stealth geometry and breakup of the form language. I also gave him a far more extensive package of weaponry than he had ever previously had.”

Either way, Rhodey is happy to have the Avengers – at least what’s left of them – fighting on the same side again.

“I think at the end of the day that division was not something that was really fomented by the characters in the movie,” Cheadle said in March 2018. “There were outside pressures that created that division. And they ultimately want to be back together. So, I think that Tony who has yet to make an appearance so I imagine that he’s understanding of it.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.