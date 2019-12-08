Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals War Machine’s Iron Patriot Armor Has Spacefaring Capabilities

Thanks to the full Avengers: Endgame script being shared online by Marvel Studios, we now know James Rhodes’ (Don Cheadle) fancy new Iron Patriot armor seemingly has the ability to travel in space. If you read through the script, you’ll see when it gets to the final fight portion, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely label the armor as a Cosmic Iron Patriot build, something that explains it’s bulkiness and extra weaponry. “HE [Giant-Man] OPENS HIS HUGE HAND, RELEASING ROCKET, SMART HULK, AND RHODEY, NOW IN HIS COSMIC IRON PATRIOT ARMOR,” the script reads.

Being that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) likes to take care of his own, it makes perfect sense why there’s a space-capable armor in storage for Rhodey. After all, Stark had five years to develop something by the time he got back from space until the fight, it makes all the sense. The big question now is if we’ll ever see the armor again.

At one point, the movie saw Rhodes become the vice president of the United States, though that was eventually stripped from the movie. When Markus and McFeely were writing the script, they wrote what they thought would be the best self-contained story, rather than setting up potential future properties — such as Vice President Rhodes and space cop Rhodey.

“It’s not like [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] said, ‘You know what, we had a meeting and we’re going to have these three streaming services, so let’s make sure…’” Markus previously told ComicBook.com. ‘No, if anything, I don’t know what all the streaming shows are, but it feels like they might come off of Endgame in some ways, but at no point did anybody say, ‘That’s what we should do, so therefore, sprinkle that in.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

