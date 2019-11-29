This Is The War Machine Costume We Wish Marvel Gave Us In Avengers: Endgame

One of the best parts of the last couple weeks has been sifting through the Avengers: Endgame artbook to see all the wild concept art for the film. War Machine has come up throughout the pages of the book multiple times and a tweak to the Quantum Realm suit for the character absolutely looks like something that should have made it into the film. The proposed changes see Rhodey’s shoulder armor become even more pronounced with this design. It feels like the Avengers all get a pretty cohesive look as they’re deployed back to the past, but War Machine‘s costume hews the closest to his traditional suit. But, this design somehow manages to be even more natural, and honestly looks like it could have been what the character looked like from the jump in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of Don Cheadle’s delivery in Endgame was comedic in nature, but the hero made it through the film and now, the future is uncertain.

At one point, there were plans for a War Machine movie, but that has seemingly fallen to the wayside here as Disney+ gets going. Never say never though, and Cheadle isn’t going to do that because his number could be called at an unexpected time to step back into that armor to help save the world. But, for now, it looks like Rhodey will be sitting on the sidelines until there’s a reason to bring Iron Man’s best friend back into the fold.

“No. We kicked it around a bit,” Cheadle explained. “There was definitely going to be a lot of tension between his job as a military man and his allegiances to the code that he swore an oath to uphold, versus the changing world. I think they probably would have run afoul of each other a little bit, but I don’t know if he would have been a straight fugitive, or if he would have become decommissioned. But there was definitely going to be some tension between those two worlds,” he added.

