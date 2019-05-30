Avengers: Endgame Gets an Epic “We Are the Champions” Fan Video

In case your Avengers: Endgame hype has worn off, one now-viral fan video should get your blood pumping again. Thanks to YouTube user madxthing, an MCU-spanning fan video set to Queen’s “We Are The Champions” is one of the most exciting things you’ll watch today.

The full video uses clips from all 22 of Marvel Studios‘ released videos, plus a few clips from the trailers to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now in a post-Endgame world, the three-minute video offers a surprisingly touching look back at the characters we’ve come to know and love over the past ten years.

Nearly two dozen films into a share entertainment universe is unprecedented in Hollywood, and the fourth Avengers film was always intended to be the culmination of the first slate of films — since dubbed the “Infinity Saga” from the Burbank-based studio.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

To date, the MCU has grossed over $21 billion worldwide with its latest entry in Avengers: Endgame on the verge of becoming the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters. Through last night, Endgame is roughly $100m shy of toppling James Cameron’s Avatar from the top spot on the chart. As the studio moves on from Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to serve as the end of the MCU’s Phase 3.

Moving into Phase 4, Feige promises the production will be more diverse with its offerings. In addition to Black Widow — which just started production this week in Norway — Marvel is gearing up to start filming both The Eternals and Shang-Chi this year. All of those properties are on top of various shows announced for Disney+, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Captain Marvel is now available digitally.