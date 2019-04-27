What Happens to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is back with a vengeance in Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building towards the villain for the past decade, so it’s only fitting he has a major arc in the movie that’s billed as the culmination of the shared movie universe as we know it. Here’s the low-down on the Mad Titan and what happens to him during the events of the latest Avengers blockbuster.

Major Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution — otherwise, you will get spoiled!

As expected, Avengers: Endgame introduced the concept of time travel to the MCU, technically giving us two versions of Thanos over the course of the film. Surprisingly, the current timeline version of the villain isn’t doing too well when we first see him. It’s not too far into the movie we see that nearly a month has taken place between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and in that time, Thanos used the Infinity Stones again.

After the Avengers arrive on Thanos‘ farm, it’s revealed the second time is where the Mad Titan destroyed the stones to wipe them from history. In a fit of rage, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) conveniently goes for the head and decapitates the villain, all within the first half hour of the movie.

Fast forward five years, the Avengers have found out how to navigate through time using the Quantum Realm. It’s here they plan on going through time to steal the stones from various points in time so that they can assemble a gauntlet of their own. As fate would have it, the Thanos that exists in 2014 is eventually made aware of their plan through a convenient plot device involving Nebula’s robotic parts, and that’s the version of the character that serves as the villain for the remainder of the movie.

Once the Avengers assemble their own version of the Infinity Gauntlet and undo The Snap, Thanos invades Earth with Sanctuary II and launches an attack on the Avengers compound in upstate New York. It’s here the entire third act battle takes place, featuring all of Thanos’ armies of Outriders and various factions of aliens races against the massive Army the Avengers assembled. At the end of the battle, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is able to use his version of the Infinity Gauntlet to snap again, erasing both Thanos and his entire army from existence. And well…it didn’t come without sacrifice.

