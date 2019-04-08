How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Chose Which Characters Die

Avengers: Endgame is expected to be the end of the line for one or more Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. It’s going to be a difficult moment for fans and cast members who have stuck with the sprawling, interconnected world for more than 10 years. Decisions regarding which characters will die are not taken lightly behind the scenes.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran opened up about the creative process behind choosing which characters will die in the upcoming film — though she was careful to avoid revealing any spoilers.

“Look, it all starts with us just being in the room with the Russo Brothers, and [Christopher] Markus, and [Stephen] McFeely,” Tran explained. “We started four years ago when we were finishing filming Civil War. We came back and we were beating out both of these movies [Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame] and you just throw up the character cards, and then you’re just brainstorming, trying to figure out, what is the best story to tell?”

Beside Tran was a poster for Avengers: Endgame, featuring faces like Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, and War Machine. “What is the best character arch for all of these characters up on this poster?” Tran said. “And, how we can tell it in a way where we’re closing a chapter to Phase Three. What is going to be the most exciting thing for audience to see? Audiences who have invested the last over 10 years, since Iron Man. What’s gonna be the most satisfying? So, we went with that and just took us to a direction.”

While Endgame is the end of the line for certain characters and narrative threads, many expect it to also set the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked if there are seeds to set up the franchises future, Tran simply says, “Maybe,” for now.

Fans can take solace in knowing that this movie will shift its perspective to the heroes’, whereas its predecessor in Infinity War was told from Thanos’ point of view.

“What I can say is that, obviously, as you know, we wanted to tell Infinity War through Thanos’ point of view,” Tran said. “So, that’s the big difference, is that we made it his journey. We made him the hero’s journey in that sense. So, that movie in particular, was told through his point of view, and this one is not.”