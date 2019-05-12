Here’s Why Katherine Langford’s Scene Was Cut From Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely elaborate on a brief scene that would have seen 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford appear as an older version of Morgan Stark, daughter of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

The scene “didn’t work in the final cut because it was just killing the momentum of the rest of the movie,” Markus told Variety. Added McFeely, Langford “was great.”

“Yeah. She was great,” Markus said.

“It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

The dropped scene would have followed Tony’s declaration of “I am Iron Man,” when the superhero sacrificed himself to wield the six assembled Infinity Stones to annihilate Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo earlier revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast the scene was cut in part because it was “too confusing” for a test audience.

“There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” Joe said.

“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go. The idea felt resonant, but it just was too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Anthony added there was a lack of a connection between Langford’s Morgan and 5-year-old Morgan, played by Lexi Rabe.

“We didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter,” Anthony said. “It wasn’t ringing to us. It wasn’t resonating to us on an emotional level is why we moved away from it.”

