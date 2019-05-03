Brie Larson and Zoe Saldana Remember Robert Downey Jr.’s Women of Marvel Lunch

At some point during the production of Avengers: Endgame, when almost all of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in one place, franchise lead Robert Downey Jr. decided to honor the women he works alongside by hosting a lunch just for them. While details of the lunch were kept under wraps to avoid any potential spoilers from Endgame, some of the stars in attendance have started sharing photos from the experience now that the movie has been released to the world.

Attending the lunch were MCU stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

This week, after the movie had already hit theaters, Saldana shared a photo of all of the women sitting at the table together. She posted the image to her Twitter account with the caption “Superheroes who lunch!”

Following the initial sharing of the photo, Larson posted it to her own account with a different message.

“Remembering when Robert Downey Jr. hosted a ‘Women of Marvel’ lunch for us,” Larson wrote in the tweet. “We powerful. We cute. Thanks Zoe Saldana for the photo.”

Remembering when @RobertDowneyJr hosted a “Women of Marvel” lunch for us. We powerful. We cute. Thanks @zoesaldana for the photo 💕 pic.twitter.com/TGXa33YMRK — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 2, 2019

A few different images from the lunch have popped up online over the past few days, with Downey even sharing one of his own. This was surely a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone involved, seeing as how there probably won’t be an opportunity for all of these characters to be in a movie together again.

You can catch all of these wonderful women in Avengers: Endgame, in theaters now.

