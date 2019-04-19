‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Are Taking a Break From Marvel

It’s no secret that Avengers: Endgame is going to serve as the end as the “Infinity Saga,” as some studio executives have called it. The film will likely serve as the on-screen ending to one or two of the heroes involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to a variety of staffers behind the camera. In a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, MCU stalwarts Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely Avengers: Endgame will serve as their last Marvel writing gig — at least for a while.

Markus admits that the duo is taking a break after the upcoming blockbuster hits theaters to focus on other properties, such as AGBO, the studio they’re helping launch alongside Joe and Anthony Russo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[We’re] taking a break,” Markus admits. “[The MCU] is obviously about to have a huge injection of new blood. Launching a lot of new things. So it’s going to get interesting.”

Markus’ comments back up previous comments from studio executives that characters like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) as the Marvel Cinematic Universe pushes into Phase 4 and an entirely new slate of movies. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is often considered one of the top-wanted names in Hollywood so it’s only fitting the studio would build their universe around him.

Markus and McFeely have more MCU scripts on their resume than anyone else in Hollywood. In addition to penning both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Markus and McFeely wrote all three films in the Captain America franchise on top of writing Thor: The Dark World. Suffice to say, both writers say their time at Marvel Studios has been the time of their lives, leaving it open for a future return.

“But, you know, it’s the best working experience of our lives,” McFeely added. “So if they call, we’d answer.”

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

What’s been your favorite MCU movie Markus and McFeely have written? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!