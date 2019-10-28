Avengers: Endgame Writers Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Comments

Martin Scorsese is still the talk of the town some three weeks after he initially attempted a takedown of the superhero genre. Now, the writers behind the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters have spoken out, each offering their opinion on the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s take. On the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely each caught up with Variety, where they both offered their defense for Marvel movies, part of the genre they’ve worked in for the better part of a decade.

#AvengersEndgame screenwriters react to Martin Scorsese’s #Marvel comments: “‘Endgame’ has pleased a great number of people…in a group, coming together, and if that’s not cinema, I don’t know what is” #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/Q9G5TbTXW8 — Variety (@Variety) October 28, 2019

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Markus began. “Clearly, this movie — Endgame — has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people, I have to say, in a way a movie has not in a long time. If that’s not cinema, I’m not sure what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide.”

That’s when McFeely agreed, saying Hollywood includes all varieties for various people. “All sorts of movies for all sorts of people. This one seemed like it was for a lot of people,” the writer added.

When Avengers: Endgame finished its box office run, the Russo Brothers-directed filmed toppled James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time with a massive $2.79b worldwide box office haul, including a massive $858.37m domestically.

Scorsese’s comments initially surfaced in an interview with Empire Magazine, where the filmmaker claimed Marvel movies — likely a broad generalization for most action-packed blockbusters — weren’t actually a part of cinema. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

