Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal Dropped Hero Hulk Scene

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, which means the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been busy promoting what is already the second-highest grossing movie of all time. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of the film, recently spoke with the LA Times about the writing process, and discussed a scene that ended up not making the final cut.

Warning: Mild Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Ahead…

In the movie, it’s revealed that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) figured out a way to combine himself with the Hulk, creating a perfect balance between the two characters that have always struggled to live together in the past. Markus and McFeely made it clear that Hulk was still out there doing the hero gig, a fact that was almost shown in the film.

“You never know what’s actually going to make it out into the world,” Markus explained. “We did have a scene illustrating more actively what the Hulk had been up to in terms of being a hero, as opposed to just starting it in the diner and explaining things. But it didn’t give you anything that you didn’t get from just sitting in the diner eating pancakes. And it came off more as noise than as content.”

McFeely added. “It takes us forever to learn these things. But if the scene is not doing more than one thing, it’s probably not worthy of being in the movie.”

While it would’ve been fun to see the new version of Hulk saving the day, the diner scene was definitely enough to give fans a clear picture of what he’s been up to. It’s also an incredibly charming and funny scene, so it ultimately feels like they made the right call.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

