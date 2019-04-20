‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Admit They Wrote Brie Larson’s Scenes Before ‘Captain Marvel’ Script Was Done

Captain Marvel made her big MCU debut earlier this year, and fans will get to see her once more in Avengers: Endgame in just over a week. You might assume that since Captain Marvel debuted before Avengers: Endgame that her film would have been shot and wrapped before Endgame, but thanks to the back to back filming of Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, that was far from the case. In fact, Marvel Studios writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed in a new interview that Brie Larson shot her Endgame role before Captain Marvel ever started filming, and even crazier, before the script for her debut was written.

“It’s bizarre,” McFeely told BuzzFeed. “So we’re writing a character that needs to be a strong character in our movie knowing that, whoever she is, she’s 20 years removed from an entire movie that’s going to give you a really good sense of who she is. But, by the way, no one’s written that yet.” He shook his head, laughing in disbelief. “So all we can do is our best.”

As we saw in Captain Marvel, there was plenty of character depth to process after that film, but despite not having it written yet directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were on hand to help out with Larson’s scenes.

“[We were] saying, ‘Does this seem like theoretically, it would ruin anything you might do?’” McFeely said. “And they said, ‘No.’ It was a lot of trust. And kudos to Brie for giving it a college try in the first place. It’s crazy.”

That might frighten some a bit, but hopefully, the character will feel like the one we got to know in Captain Marvel. The other encouraging news is that the same scenario happened in Avengers: Infinity War, as Black Panther wasn’t done yet when they had to write those characters, and that turned out fine. Here’s hoping the same can be said for Cap in Endgame.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

