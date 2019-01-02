‘Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo Is Already Struggling With His New Year’s Resolutions

It has been less than a day, but Mark Ruffalo is already struggling to keep track of his New Year’s resolutions — and fans are, unsurprisingly, there for it.

More specifically, fans are assuming, or at least hoping, that his resolutions involve keeping Avengers: Endgame secrets, and so hoping that if he is struggling with keeping them, that means they will get some intel on the highly-secretive Marvel Studios mega-event.

There is really no reason to believe that is what Ruffalo means, other than his reputation for being loose-lipped in general…but since he tweeted a shot of himself from the Avengers: Infinity War press junket to drive his point home, fans have latched on.

TFW you’re already struggling to juggle all your #NewYear’s Resolutions pic.twitter.com/4x29BNRS8W — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 1, 2019

Ruffalo’s propensity for spoiling little Marvel things was already played with for Endgame: during an appearance on a late-night show, the actor “spoiled” the title for the film before it was released, but everything he said onstage was censored with beeps and a black bar. Later, directors Joe and Anthony Russo claimed to have fired him over the “slip.”

Speaking to Comicbook.com around the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the film which will truly be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of the sequel. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

As far as storytelling goes, the Russo Brothers wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.