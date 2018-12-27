‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Shares a Throwback Thursday Photo

Thursdays are the best days on the Internet, because we’re treated to old photos of our friends and, more importantly, our favorite celebrities. One famous person who never disappoints with their throwbacks is Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As you can see below, Ruffalo provided no context to his latest photo, but honestly, we don’t need it! That dashing young mug is enough to get us through the reminder of 2018.

Ruffalo is always posting wonderful throwbacks of himself, much to the delight of his fellow MCU stars. In fact, back in October, Ruffalo posted a gem that one of his co-stars loved so much, they also shared it.

It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid. pic.twitter.com/T5rxtI1vKQ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 30, 2018

“It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid,” Evans wrote. And the fun didn’t stop there! One of Ruffalo’s pals took it one step further and stole the photo!

That’s right, for a while there, Paul Bettany AKA Vision, had young Ruffalo’s face as his own profile picture. The actor recently switched it to his own younger self, but his Twitter description still reference’s Ruffalo.

“I thought Mark Ruffalo’s childhood was rough but then my sister sent me this pic.” Bettany explains.

While it’s unclear if Bettany or Evans has seen Ruffalo’s latest charming photo, we can only assume they’re going to have a field day with that smoldering stare. Other celebrities, however, have already commented on the picture.

Me just now pic.twitter.com/bWVQgwdaoe — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 27, 2018

“Me just now,” responded Rob Delaney with a goofy photo of himself. The comedic actor is best known for starring in the television series Catastrophe, but you probably recognize him as Peter from Deadpool 2.

Now, this is where the comments section takes a bit of a turn. Dirk Blocker, who plays Hitchcock on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, sent a heartfelt reply to Delaney’s photo.

Delaney is very open on social media about the death of his young son, and in a classic dad-on-Facebook move, Blocker chose to praise the actor for his honesty here rather than on one of Delaney’s more serious posts.

Your posts about your son & family are beautiful. Thank you. — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) December 27, 2018

“Your posts about your son & family are beautiful. Thank you,” Blocker writes. Hopefully, Delaney notes the sincerity and looks past the odd placement of the comment.

Thank you, Mark Ruffalo, for always making Twitter a better place.

