‘Iron Man’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Shares First Look At Her Wedding Dress

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her wedding dress for the first time.

The actress married Brad Flachuk in September, having kept photos from the event almost completely private until now. It’s almost a little surprising, considering she did not keep her Avengers 4 Rescue armor much of a secret!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo of Paltrow in her wedding dress as posted to Instagram below!

Paltrow will reprise her role as Pepper in Avengers 4 and has recently finished her work on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The last time audiences saw the character, she was engaged to Tony Stark in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, though there could be some major changes in their status by the time Avengers 4 rolls around. Paltrow may have let another major spoiler slip in an interview for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

A child would be a huge change for both Tony and Pepper and could drastically change Iron Man‘s mindset for Avengers 4, having been teased by a “dream” which Tony claimed to have had prior to his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo previously teased how Iron Man’s world will change in the two movies, and how that will affect his relationship with Pepper and others.

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before,” Russo said to The Telegraph. “And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.