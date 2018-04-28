‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Third Movie To Make $100 Million in Single Day

Halfway through its opening weekend, it’s probably safe to say that Avengers: Infinity War is another commercial success for Marvel Studios.

Now, one its way to a $240+ million opening weekend, Infinity War can check one major milestone off its list. That’s right, the 19th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just the third movie to ever make over $100 million in one day.

According to Disney, Infinity War made an estimated $106 million in its first day at the box office, the third movie to do so. The other two movies, you ask? Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both movies being a part of Disney’s operation.

Infinity War’s monstrous $106 million opening is good enough for the second biggest opening day of all-time behind The Force Awakens‘ $119 million outing. The Last Jedi — the only other movie to break $100 million in its opening day — tallied a $104 opening day.

Should tracking continue in this fashion, Infinity War is on pace for an opening weekend somewhere between $225-$235 million, which would place the movie $10-$20 million behind The Force Awakens‘ largest-ever opening weekend record.

In comparison to the previous two Avengers films, it doesn’t appear Infinity War will have any issue whatsoever beating out its predecessors. The opening day receipts for Avengers: Age of Ultron amounted to $84 million while The Avengers raked in $80 million on its opening day.

At this point, there is no question whether Avengers: Infinity War will be successful at the box office. Critically speaking, however, Infinity War is far from being the MCU’s top-rated flick. The film currently has an 84% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which places Infinity War 10th in the MCU rankings on the site.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you surprised that Avengers: Infinity War is on its way to breaking box office records? How much do you think the movie will make in its opening weekend?