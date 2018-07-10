‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Official Blu-ray Trailer Released

Marvel has released the official home release trailer and cover art for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of its July 31 Digital HD debut and August 14 release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Retailer exclusives so far include steelbook packaging, an art book set and a Funko Pop gift set.

Best Buy will offer an exclusive steelbook with its cover featuring only Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he wields the Infinity Gauntlet and a complete set of Infinity Stones. Best Buy’s steelbook includes a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, a Blu-ray disc, and a digital code, and is available to pre-order for $34.99.

Target will offer their own exclusive gift set, featuring the Blu-ray and a bonus gift of an Infinity War Iron Man Target exclusive Funko Pop. The vinyl figure is an all red, shiny variant of the popular Avenger in his all-new armor powered by nano-technology. That bundle, available only to Target REDCard holders, can be pre-ordered for $31.99.

Target will also offer a separate 4K UHD exclusive, sold at $32.99, that comes included with variant cover art and a 40-page gallery book. International retailer Zavvi will have a pair of exclusive Infinity War steelbooks, available in 4K/2D Blu-ray and a 4K/3D Blu-ray with T-shirt bundle set.

Fans can also be the first to stream Infinity War when it releases digitally by pre-ordering it now on digital retailer Vudu for $19.99. Pre-ordering today unlocks a featurette bonus feature you can access instantly and the movie will be added to your digital locker upon release.

The home release boasts 45-minutes of special features, including an introduction from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, a gag reel, and multiple deleted scenes and featurettes, including ‘The Battle in Wakanda,’ ‘The Battle on Titan,’ ‘Kingdom of Thanos,’ ‘New Teams,’ and ‘Decision of a Father.’

Avengers: Infinity War scored the biggest worldwide box office opening ever in April and went on to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time and the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.039 billion.

