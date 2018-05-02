‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $800 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Marvel Studios has already hit another milestone at the box office, and we’re not even through an entire week yet.

According to Exhibitor Relations, Avengers: Infinity War brought in another $87.9 million worldwide on Tuesday, bringing its total to $808 million. That’s a massive number, especially considering it hasn’t even hit a full week’s run yet.

“The domination is real. Marvel’s AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR snatched another $87.9M globally on Tuesday, $808M total.”

Avengers: Infinity War already broke Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ impressive opening weekend box office record by bringing in $257,698,183 million, and now it is already hitting the $800 million mark. That means it already has other incredibly successful films like Wonder Woman ($821.8 million), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($848.8 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (863.8 million), and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring ($871 million) in its sights.

In fact, at this rate, it is easy to envision Infinity War taking on one of the top films of all time, starting with this year’s other runaway hit Black Panther, which has earned (so far) $1.334 billion. If Black Panther can do that, surely Infinity War can, and it will probably end up taking over the 7th spot from Avengers: Age of Ultron, which brought in $1405 billion. The top 3 are rather lofty goals, but perfectly attainable, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $2,068.2 billion, Titanic at $2.1 billion, and Avatar at $2.7 billion.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but it is certainly making a compelling case for itself with these early numbers.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.