‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actor Reveals He Thinks His Character Is Still Alive

Several Marvel characters ended up on the wrong side of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but one of those might not be completely dead yet, at least according to him.

That would be Benicio del Toro‘s The Collector, though his fate seemed sealed during one memorable sequence. That might not be the case though, as Del Toro told CinemaBlend during the press day for his new film Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

“I think he’s alive,” Del Toro said. “Yeah… I think that, you know, I think he’s alive. You’re talking to him!”

The moment in question came about midway through the movie, when the Guardians confront Thanos in the Collector’s home. They seem to get the jump on Thanos, with Gamora stabbing her would-be father and apparently killing him. Unfortunately, they quickly learn that Thanos is simply using the Reality Stone to alter appearances, slowly revealing the real world around them. The pristine collection turns to fire and debris, as Thanos has all be destroyed it.

While his home is essentially obliterated, Collector’s body is never shown. He’s managed to survive other confrontations, so he very well could still be among the living, licking his wounds somewhere until it is safe to reveal himself.

Of course, even if he survived that confrontation he could very well have evaporated after Thanos’ finger snap, but we’ll remain optimistic, especially since, you know, Benicio offered such tangible proof of his survival.

There are plenty of other characters who fans want to see make a return thanks to Infinity War, including Spider-Man, Groot, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Falcon, and more. We don’t know if those characters will return to the living, but we sure hope some of them do.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.