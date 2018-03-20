All The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Released Arranged In Chronological Order

One fan has become the MVP of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fanbase by attempting to chronologically organize all of the Avengers: Infinity War footage release, so far.

The video, embedded above, was posted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s channel on Reddit by JizzleNerps. JizzleNerps seems to be on to something, here, after all. He has tallied nearly a thousand votes of confidence from fellow Reddit users, at the time of publishing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If JizzleNerps’ video is accurate, Tony Stark will meet up with Doctor Strange after the Hulk comes crashing down into his Sanctum Santorum. Meanwhile, Captain America’s mission leads him to protect the Vision from a Black Order attack somewhere in Europe before he ultimately heads to Wakanda for help. Thor has since linked up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will likely attempt to recover the Collector’s other Infinity Stone before splitting up as some head to Earth and others head to Titan.

Of course, there is a strong possibility JizzleNerps’ video has a few moments which are off the mark in Avengers: Infinity War‘s true chronological order. For now, there is no way of knowing, but it is a fun video to watch as anticipation for the massive ensemble film only builds.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Leave your questions about ComicBook.com’s Avengers: Infinity War set visit in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!